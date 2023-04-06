Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 175 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Etfidea LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 83,824 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 83,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $66.90 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.78. The company has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

