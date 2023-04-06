Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys New Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,050,000 after acquiring an additional 59,590 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

