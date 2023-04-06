Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $411,000 Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,693,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TTE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.67) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

TTE opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $155.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.55. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.71%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

