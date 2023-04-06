Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $424,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.57.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $229.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.15. The company has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

