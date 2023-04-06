Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $554,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,230,000. Wall Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,599.1% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $184.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $214.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

