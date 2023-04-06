Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $152.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.40. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

