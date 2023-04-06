Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,909,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,025,000 after purchasing an additional 199,964 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,991,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,637,000 after purchasing an additional 357,872 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,512,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 147,100 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $61.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.76. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $62.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

