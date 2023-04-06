Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 297 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $409.46 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $452.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $403.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.45. The company has a market capitalization of $308.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

