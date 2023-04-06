Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 188.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,615.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,677.18. The company has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,501.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,143.15.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,683.96.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

