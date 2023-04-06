Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,004,000 after buying an additional 1,708,496 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088,589 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,157,000 after purchasing an additional 793,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,572,000 after purchasing an additional 432,709 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

NYSE BSX opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a PE ratio of 112.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.92.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,885 shares of company stock worth $6,204,217. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

