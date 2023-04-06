Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Gary Bowman Sells 5,000 Shares

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,069,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,910,182.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Gary Bowman sold 9,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $226,530.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWMN opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $370.60 million, a P/E ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.23 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 1.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

