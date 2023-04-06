Brokerages Set Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Target Price at $66.79

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.56.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $331.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.63 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 58.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ameresco by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after acquiring an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

