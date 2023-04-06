Brokerages Set Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Target Price at $28.00

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.