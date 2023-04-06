Brokerages Set Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT at $76.33

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMSI. StockNews.com started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $75.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.76. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,016,881.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,341,157. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

