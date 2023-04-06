Brokerages Set Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) PT at C$15.38

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCL shares. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

SCL stock opened at C$11.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$4.44 and a 52 week high of C$14.91. The company has a market cap of C$839.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

