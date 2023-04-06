Brokerages Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Target Price at $49.06

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.06.

SMAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $379,898.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Smartsheet Stock Down 3.8 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,061,000 after purchasing an additional 319,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,565,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,592,000 after acquiring an additional 83,740 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,801,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,635,000 after buying an additional 304,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,105,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,213,000 after buying an additional 682,804 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMAR opened at $45.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.57. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $56.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.08.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

