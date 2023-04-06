CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $338.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on CACI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total value of $289,549.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,927.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

CACI International Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 37.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 43.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 24.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI opened at $297.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.87 and its 200-day moving average is $292.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CACI International has a 1-year low of $245.32 and a 1-year high of $319.33. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Featured Stories

