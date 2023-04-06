Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 109,015 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $373,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $761,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.58.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $83.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.36. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

