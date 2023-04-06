Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,920 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $14,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,198,000 after purchasing an additional 354,202 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,635,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,710,000 after purchasing an additional 60,404 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,623,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,344,000 after buying an additional 238,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,313,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,317,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $271.31 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Argus raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

