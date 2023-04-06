Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 14,374 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,374 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $15,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $170.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

