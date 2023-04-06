Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 161,749 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 161,749 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $55,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Walt Disney by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 946.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after buying an additional 4,650,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 7,173.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 2,409,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DIS opened at $99.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $133.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.