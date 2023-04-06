Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,500 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $23,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in VMware by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,215 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 22.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $122.81 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

