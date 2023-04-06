Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

CHY stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $14.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 287,451 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,987,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 30,859 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

