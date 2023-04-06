Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 130 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,169,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,615,000 after acquiring an additional 127,779 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,260,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,356,000 after purchasing an additional 960,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,098,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,221,000 after purchasing an additional 63,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,768,000 after purchasing an additional 359,672 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $185.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $207.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.33. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

