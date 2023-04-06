Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52,331 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 72,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $83.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on EW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.58.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

