Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 86,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 254,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 32,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $76.23. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MU. Cowen cut their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

