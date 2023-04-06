Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $311,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.40.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $170.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.17.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

