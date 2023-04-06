Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $97.40 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.20 and a 200-day moving average of $103.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.60.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.