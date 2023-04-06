Calamos Wealth Management LLC Invests $280,000 in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 156.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $462,000.

NASDAQ IEUS opened at $52.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $61.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.70. The firm has a market cap of $107.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15.

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

