Calamos Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in HEICO during the third quarter worth $204,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEI stock opened at $166.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.12. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $126.95 and a one year high of $177.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $620.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victor H. Mendelson bought 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.07 per share, with a total value of $217,227.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,515,958.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $83,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,633 shares of company stock worth $570,635 and have sold 19,208 shares worth $3,031,728. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HEI. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

