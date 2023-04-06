Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 89 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.76.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $204.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 162.50%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

