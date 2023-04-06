Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,266,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,269,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and
In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance
NYSE:BDX opened at $251.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.41. The company has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $277.29.
Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.68%.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile
Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.
