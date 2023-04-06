Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,776 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $102.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $100.16 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.