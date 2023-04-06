Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$10.50

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.59.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

SSL opened at C$8.10 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.29 and a 1 year high of C$11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.22. The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.92 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.0908555 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

