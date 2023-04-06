Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $224.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.13). Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 283,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 31,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 25.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 27,394 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the first quarter worth $493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 33.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

