Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS) and Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Financial Survey

Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS – Get Rating) and Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Capstone Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.8% of Capstone Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.3% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capstone Therapeutics and Dyne Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dyne Therapeutics N/A N/A -$168.10 million ($3.24) -2.81

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Capstone Therapeutics and Dyne Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Dyne Therapeutics 0 0 4 1 3.20

Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $25.83, suggesting a potential upside of 183.57%. Given Dyne Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dyne Therapeutics is more favorable than Capstone Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Therapeutics and Dyne Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Dyne Therapeutics N/A -59.74% -50.41%

Risk and Volatility

Capstone Therapeutics has a beta of 134.36, meaning that its share price is 13,336% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyne Therapeutics has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Capstone Therapeutics

Capstone Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company. It develops a pipeline of novel therapeutic peptides and other molecules aimed at helping patients with under-served medical conditions. The company was founded in July 1987 and is headquartered in Alsip, IL.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc., a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts..

