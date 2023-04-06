Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $2.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $149.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.
Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.
