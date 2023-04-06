Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $2.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $149.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solel Partners LP increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,055 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $1,055,000. JCP Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 669,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 378,030 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 126.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 342,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 191,122 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 137,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.