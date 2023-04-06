CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

CECO Environmental Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Liner purchased 3,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,249.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Paul M. Gohr sold 11,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $171,190.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,015.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Liner purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,249.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

