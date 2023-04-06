Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.58.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CG stock opened at C$9.20 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.18 and a 12 month high of C$13.29. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.47.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

About Centerra Gold

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.12%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

