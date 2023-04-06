Charif Souki Sells 630,405 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) Chairman Charif Souki sold 630,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $788,006.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,042,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Charif Souki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Charif Souki sold 404,400 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $485,280.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Charif Souki sold 371,145 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $426,816.75.

On Monday, March 27th, Charif Souki sold 571,994 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $600,593.70.

On Friday, March 24th, Charif Souki sold 778,700 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $778,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Charif Souki sold 470,433 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $522,180.63.

On Monday, March 20th, Charif Souki sold 418,299 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $481,043.85.

On Thursday, March 16th, Charif Souki sold 493,014 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $576,826.38.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Charif Souki sold 310,381 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $434,533.40.

On Monday, March 6th, Charif Souki sold 336,990 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $512,224.80.

On Friday, March 3rd, Charif Souki sold 451,150 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $699,282.50.

Tellurian Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of TELL stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $664.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.25.

TELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

