Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) PT Lowered to $22.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $96.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Trading Down 11.3 %

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Checkpoint Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

In other news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $25,764.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,578.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $48,944.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,121 shares in the company, valued at $868,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $25,764.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,578.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,626 shares of company stock valued at $182,446 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CKPT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 133.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 34.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 24,581 shares during the period.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

