China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CHVKF opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. China Vanke has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $2.09.

China Vanke Co, Ltd. engages in the development and sale of properties. It operates through the Property Development and Property Management segments. The Property Development segment refers to the sale and development of residential properties. The Property Management segment offers management and other related services to purchasers and tenants of the company’s developed residential properties and shopping arcades as well as those developed by external property developers.

