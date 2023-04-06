Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,697.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,607.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,538.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,051,886. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,847.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

