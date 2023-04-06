Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMG shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $1,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,851.25.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,697.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,607.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,538.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,754.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,427 shares of company stock worth $17,051,886 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

