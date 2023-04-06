Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $47.21.

Insider Activity

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $50,577.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,030.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $50,577.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,030.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,799 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Fund LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 5.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 28.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.