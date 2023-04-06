Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
CIEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.38.
Ciena Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $47.21.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $50,577.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,030.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $50,577.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,030.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,799 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Fund LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 5.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 28.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ciena
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
Featured Stories
