Citigroup Lowers Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target to $6.50

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.26 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,584.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 347,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 11.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 339,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 35,606 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 860,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 39,656 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 162.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

