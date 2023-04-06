Citigroup Lowers Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $20.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VIRT. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

VIRT stock opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $274.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.94 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Virtu Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,393,000 after buying an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth about $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

