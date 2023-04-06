Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2023

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCHGet Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,270 ($28.19) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CCH. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.53) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.32) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.32) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.77) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($32.04) to GBX 2,545 ($31.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,345 ($29.12).

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,287 ($28.40) on Tuesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 1,496 ($18.58) and a one year high of GBX 2,287 ($28.40). The company has a market cap of £8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,310.10, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,100.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,004.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 35,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,230 ($27.69), for a total transaction of £780,500 ($969,324.39). In the last three months, insiders purchased 626 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,096 and sold 100,675 shares valued at $219,858,366. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

