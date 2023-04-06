Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,270 ($28.19) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CCH. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.53) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.32) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.32) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.77) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($32.04) to GBX 2,545 ($31.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,345 ($29.12).

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,287 ($28.40) on Tuesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 1,496 ($18.58) and a one year high of GBX 2,287 ($28.40). The company has a market cap of £8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,310.10, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,100.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,004.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 35,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,230 ($27.69), for a total transaction of £780,500 ($969,324.39). In the last three months, insiders purchased 626 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,096 and sold 100,675 shares valued at $219,858,366. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

