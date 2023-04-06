Clarius Group LLC Acquires 11 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,757,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,303,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,200,000 after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,439 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,529.87 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,609.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,498.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1,403.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.53 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also

