Clarius Group LLC Acquires 222 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $142.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.23. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.